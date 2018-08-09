Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan, the Union Home Ministry has cleared state government's proposal to change the name of Miyon Ka Bara village in Barmer district to Mahesh Nagar.

The Union Home Ministry has cleared Rajasthan state government’s proposal to change the name of Miyon Ka Bara village in Barmer district to Mahesh Nagar. The move has come on the heels of a controversy regarding the renaming of the Mughalsarai railway junction to Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction.

Within the 4 years, the BJP has been in power, it has renamed a large number of schemes after some of the prominent leaders of the Sangh. Now it’s interesting to note that the renaming spree is longer limited to schemes, names of places are also being renamed.

