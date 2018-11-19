Rajasthan BJP MLA Gyandev Ahuja resigns: Rajasthan BJP MLA Gyandev Ahuja, notorious for making contentious remarks, has resigned from the primary membership of the party. He was denied a ticket by the BJP for upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan. He said he was protesting against the dictatorial attitude of the party-led by Amit Shah.

BJP MLA Ahuja represents Ramgarh in Alwar district in the current assembly. So far, the BJP has announced 170 out of total 200 candidates in three lists. Earlier this year, Ahuja had triggered a controversy after he praised cow vigilantes for lynching an alleged cow smuggler in Alwar district’s Lalawandi village. He had said that cow slaughter was a bigger crime than terrorism.

Protesting against the dictatorial attitude of BJP, I have resigned from primary membership of the party. I will contest as an Independent on issues like Ram Janmabhoomi, cow protection and Hindutva: MLA Gyandev Ahuja, who was denied a ticket by BJP #RajasthanElections2018 pic.twitter.com/UlfawB79jb — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2018

Earlier, Tarun Rai Kaga, the BJP MLA from Chohtan seat in Barmer district, had resigned from the party after he was denied ticket for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. The BJP gave the ticket to Aduram Meghwal in place of Tarun Rai Kaga.

The polls in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held on December and the counting of votes will take place on December 11, along with four others states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. The elections are widely seen as a litmus test for Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and as a precursor to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Rajasthan Assembly has 200 seats.

