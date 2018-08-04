Three members of a family were found dead in a house of Rajasthan's Kankor village in Dholpur district on Saturday. On the basis of prima facie, the Rajasthan police has that incident happened due to family discord. DSP Atul Shau told the reporters that investigation is underway and police is trying to find the roots of the crime.

The Rajasthan police has found 3 dead bodies from a house of Dholpur’s Kankor village in Rajasthan. Police has identified the deceased as 30-year-old Pinki Devi, 3-year-old girl Balika Shinya and one-and-a-half-year-old boy Dhruv. As per the reports, the crime took place due to family discord and a special police team is investigating the matter.

Police also found the husband of Pinki Devi in a critical condition, who is being treated in the district hospital.

Briefing the incident, Dholpur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Atul Shau said that police has been trying to find the roots of the crime and investigation is underway.

“Prima facie the incident suggests a family discord because of which the crime took place. The SFL team has been called on the spot to gather evidence,” said DSP Atul Shau.

In another similar incident, the Delhi police has found a 25-year-old woman’s dead body inside an almirah of a house in Delhi’s Gokulpuri area. As per the reports, the woman was in a live-in relationship with a married man and was forcing him to divorce his wife and marry her.

The incident came to light when her live-in partner informed the police about some foul smell which was coming out of her flat. Later the police found the body inside the almirah in her flat. As per the latest updates in the case, police has been investigating the matter and an interrogating is done with her live-in partner and neighbours.

