A 7-year-old girl was found dead in a field of Rajasthan's Jhalawar district. As per reports, the minor was raped before she died. Injury marks on neck suggest that she was strangulated after being raped, Police said. SHO Kamkheda police station Dharmaram told reporters that the minor was missing from Friday evening.

The Rajasthan police has found a dead body of a 7-year-old girl from the fields of Mogiyabhiya village in Jhalawar district. As per reports, she was allegedly raped and then murdered. Marks on the dead body suggest that she was strangulated after being raped.

SP Anand Sharma said, “Her body was sent for post-mortem and it has been established that she was raped and strangled to death. We have formed a team to nab the accused.”

Talking to the reporters, SHO Kamkheda police station Dharmaram said that the minor was missing from Friday evening. Police recovered her body at around 4.30 pm on Saturday from the maize field of Mogiyabhiya village. The crime spot was about 250 to 300 metres from her house, the SHO added.

Jhalawar: Body of a minor girl who went missing last evening found in a field. SP Anand Sharma says 'her body was sent for post-mortem & it has been established that she was raped & strangled to death. We have formed a team to nab the accused. #Rajasthan (28/7/2018) pic.twitter.com/8gBzhxVsm9 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2018

The police officer added that the victim’s body has been sent for the post-mortem. He further added that it’s a case of rape and murder and will be confirmed after the autopsy report comes. Police has registered a case under the Posco act and no suspects have been identified so far.

A few days ago, Uttarakhand Police had arrested 5-boys for raping an 8-year-old girl after watching porn on their mobile phones. The following matter was highlighted after the victim informed her parents about the incident. Later, the family of the victim filed a police complaint against the five accused. During interrogation, the accused confessed of raping the minor girl and added that they had planned the incident. The accused were said to be between 9 to 14 years of age.

