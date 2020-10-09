BJP President Satish Poonia said on Thursday that 'Apradhi Mast, Janta Trast' slogan is being followed by Rajasthan Police. He said this after a temple priest was burnt alive in Karauli district.

The Rajasthan Police now seems to be following the slogan “Apradhi Mast, Janta Trast” (criminals having fun, public in distress) under Congress rule, said State BJP President Satish Poonia on Friday over the incident of a temple priest being set on fire in the Karauli district.

Poonia told reporters that the case of a temple priest being burnt alive proves that law and order machinery in the State had collapsed and criminals had no fear of the law. He said that Rajasthan Police’s slogan seemed to have now changed to ‘Apradhi Mast, Janta Trast’ under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The BJP leader further condemned the incident, terming it “inhuman” and “horrifying.” Meanwhile, police have arrested the main accused in connection with the incident, in which a temple priest succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night after he was allegedly burnt alive by few people over a row on land at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Karauli, Mridul Kachhwa said that the prime accused has been arrested and the remaining suspects will also be nabbed soon.

Kacchwa said that Priest Babulal gave a statement to police in the hospital that few influential people including accused Kailash Meena and his sons tried to encroach his land and during a dispute accused set the fence on fire in which priest got severely burnt. He said that six of their teams were working currently and the remaining accused too would be nabbed soon.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner, Law and Order, said that the victim’s family had put forth some demands which will be conveyed to the administration.

Additional Commissioner Rahul said that the relatives of the victim demanded ex-gratia, they would send the proposal to the government, secondly, they also wanted action against local police, alleging negligence. He said that they had assured probe and action against the cops in 24 hours if they were found guilty.

The official said that a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) level officer from another circle will carry out the investigation. Furthermore, the late priest Babulal’s relatives have demanded the arrest of the accused’s entire family, along with action against the local officers.

“Only one accused has been arrested for burning the priest. We demand the accused’s entire family involved in this case should be arrested and police officials should be suspended for inaction. There is anger in the entire Brahmin community,” Ramakant Sharma, a relative of the late priest said.

Earlier, the State’s former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has condemned the incident and urged the Congress government to “wake up from its slumber and ensure strict punishment to the culprits.”

