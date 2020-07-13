The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) passed a resolution on Monday accusing the BJP of destabilising the Gehlot government by indulging in horse-trading of MLAs. The Congress also condemned all "undemocratic" acts to weaken the Congress party and its government and demanded action against any Congress office-bearers involved in anti-party activities.

“Feared by exemplary works and public service of Congress government, BJP-led conspiracy is trying to destabilise Congress’ state government, horse-trading of MLAs and trying to murder democracy by using money and political power,” read the resolution.

“It is unfortunate that BJP did not learn lessons from the defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections and are trying to destabilise Congress government using corrupt means. This ripping off of democracy by BJP is an insult to 8 crore people of Rajasthan, they will not accept it. CLP meet expresses its confidence in Congress President Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi, and unanimously supports the government led by Ashok Gehlot,” it said.

“This meet urges that strict disciplinary action be taken against any office-bearer or member of Legislative Party who indulges in activities against the Congress government, party or gets involved in any conspiracy,” read the resolution.

As many as 107 MLAs attended the CLP meeting, which begun in the afternoon and now has been concluded. “107 MLAs are present at the CLP meeting in Jaipur,” Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s media advisor confirmed.

The crisis in Rajasthan Congress intensified with Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot at loggerheads. While Gehlot is blaming BJP for trying to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs, Pilot is camping in Delhi to speak to the party leadership regarding the political turmoil in the state.

BJP has claimed that the Ashok Gehlot-led government has lost the majority in the state. “Sachin Pilot was the rightful candidate for the post of Rajasthan Chief Minister but Ashok Gehlot took the charge; a conflict in the party began since then. What is happening today is the result of that conflict. The state government has lost the majority,” Rajasthan BJP President Satish Punia said today.

