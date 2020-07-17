In a press conference on Friday, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala slammed the BJP, accusing it of horse trading MLAs, claimed existence of recorded evidence on audio tapes against Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, and BJP leader Sanjay Jain of hatching a conspiracy to topple Ashok Gehlot's government.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala seems to have gone all-assailing on what he presupposes is a BJP conspiracy to topple the Gehlot government in Rajasthan. In a press conference on Friday, Surjewala has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre of using the pestillence of what has been the spread of Coronavirus across the country as a means to hijack the people’s mandate.

Reading the transcripts of two audio tapes he claims were leaked by the media on Thursday, Surjewala, in a series of remarks, went on attempting to expose a nexus between Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, and BJP leader Sanjay Jain, the three of whom, he is convinced, discussed a malicious agenda on the tape to take over the Ashok Gehlot reign.

The Congress leader has also alleged a larger BJP-helmed conspiracy to jam into elected Congress governments across the country and re-installing the BJP regime everywhere it was ousted from power in recent elections. Pointing specifically at the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh earlier in March, Surjewala has accused the BJP of indulging in practices like horse-trading and attempts to defect duly elected representatives in state assemblies across the country.

Surjewala went on to urge the Special Operations Group (SOG), Rajasthan, to register FIRs against the three, charging, in addition, the Congress MLA of further being in touch with Deputy CM Pilot, scheming the larger plan of tinkering with the popular mandate received by his own party in December 2018.

Congress MLA Sharma, however, has denied all allegations and has argued that the “leaked” audio tapes are totally fabricated. Alongside Bhanwarlal Sharma, the INC has also suspended another MLA-gone-rogue, Vishvendra Singh, from party-membership.

While the SOG has assured that a thorough examination on the audio tapes in question is in process, the Additional Director General has filed 2 FIRs on complaints of Congress leader Mahesh Joshi under Section 124A and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has also come on-record challenging Surjewala on his alleged collusion with Sanjay Jain and said that he is ready to face any investigation on his involvement.

The tussle between CM Ashok Gehlot’s camp in the state against Sachin Pilot-led rebellious cohort has been the breaking point of long-standing suspicions on Rajasthan’s recent political scene. The All India Congress Committee discharged rebel Deputy CM Sachin Pilot of all assigned duties on July 14 on grounds of indiscipline and activities against party-line, but has henceforth attempted to re-establish cordiality and communication with the estranged leader and keep its majority secure on ground.

