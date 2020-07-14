After days of political uncertainty in Rajasthan after Sachin Pilot's revolt, Congress has removed him as the state deputy chief minister and Rajasthan PCC Chief. His loyalists Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena have also been sacked.

The Congress party on Tuesday has removed Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan’s Deputy CM. He has also been removed as Rajasthan PCC Chief and replaced by Govind Singh Dotasra. CLP has passed a resolution to take action against 19 rebels, including Sachin Pilot. In the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting held at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, about 102 MLAs demanded the removal of Sachin Pilot from the party. CM Ashok Gehlot is currently in a meeting with the Governor.

Along with Sachin Pilot, Congress has also removed his 2 loyalists Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena. Speaking to the media, Randeep Surjewala said that the party made many appeals but the three ministers are misguided by BJP and have betrayed the mandate of 8 crore Rajasthanis. Calling it a conspiracy, he added that the party wanted them to come back. After his sacking, Pilot tweeted, “Truth can be disturbed, not defeated.”

The decision came in the backdrop of Congress’s multiple requests to Pilot to attend the meeting and put forth his demands, the failure of which would lead to disciplinary action. Ahead of the meeting, Surjewala requested Sachin Pilot and all other MLA’s to attend the meeting as ‘doors are open’ for them. He added that demands will be heard and solutions found, as this is the discipline of the party.

Sachin Pilot also removed as Rajasthan PCC Chief, Govind Singh Dotasra appointed in his place: Randeep Surjewala, Congress. https://t.co/x3akloNHYt — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

#WATCH Congress party has decided to remove Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM and Rajasthan PCC Chief. Vishvender Singh & Ramesh Meena removed as Ministers: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/sJHmE9kI3T — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra, at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/uyhOmreLZC — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

#WATCH Rajasthan: Inside visuals of MLAs attending the ongoing Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. As per sources, 102 MLAs are present & have unanimously demanded that Sachin Pilot should be removed from the party. pic.twitter.com/FZxIUYVgq7 — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Sachin Pilot had gone incommunicado 2 days ago and claimed the support of 30 MLAs. One of his primary demands included Chief Ministership. After the opposition questioned his claim, the minister’s official group shared a 10 second video last night in which 16 MLAs could be seen sitting in a circle.

Amid reports that Sachin Pilot would be joining BJP, the leader clarified that he has no such plans. Rajasthan Congress, on the other hand, has alleged that BJP is trying destabilize the government in Rajasthan.

