Supreme Court has allowed Rajasthan HC to hear Team Gehlot vs Team Pilot case on Friday. This implies that there is no relief for Rajasthan speaker as of now. During the hearing, SC observed that voice of dissent cannot be suppressed.

The Rajasthan political crisis had a major showdown in Supreme Court today. Hearing on Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi’s petition against Rajasthan High Court order to defer anti-defection proceedings against former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 rebels Congress MLAs till July 24, SC observed that the voice of dissent cannot be suppressed. SC has allowed Rajasthan HC to hear the matter tomorrow, i.e July 24. However, it will be subject to SC hearing.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who is representing Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi in SC, argued that that the court can’t direct the speaker to extend the time to file their replies to the anti-defection notices as it is not in the jurisdiction of the court. He adds that Rajasthan HC was wrong in issuing a direction to the speaker.

On being asked to clarify speaker’s role, Sibal responded that the speaker issued notice and demanded answers but the MLAs did not respond. They were openly speaking against the government. To which, SC asked why cannot they wait for a day and hear HC’s verdict.

Posing some tough questions to Team Gehlot, SC asked if an MLA can be disqualified for slamming government. It quipped if an MLA cannot even question the government now. Going by this logic, no one will raise their voice, SC added.Kapil Sibal, however, was adamant that the speaker has the right to question and it is speaker’s decision, not courts. The court cannot interfere with speaker’s decision.

On being asked about inter-party democracy and can a whip be issued for skipping party meet, Sibal clarified that speaker has issued a notice, not whip. It is about anti-party activities and the basis to disqualify is a speaker’s prerogative. Sibal also mentioned previous SC judgements to prove his point. He added that old orders back axing for skipping meet and disqualification for skipping party meet is possible.

