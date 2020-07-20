In a new development of importance in the ongoing political crisis in the state of Rajasthan, the SOG has served accused Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with a notice to explain his involvement in the alleged conspiracy to topple the duly-elected Congress government helmed by CM Ashok Gehlot.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, whose name has come up in the horse-trading allegations to de-stablise Ashok Gehlot- led government in Rajasthan, has been served a notice by the Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police on Monday. He has been accused of horse-trading by the Congress, based off three leaked audio-clips that have gone viral.

The Additional Director General of SOG, Rajasthan, Ashok Rathore, confirmed that a notice directing the Union Minister to explain his position against Congress’ chief whip Mahesh Sharma’s charges has been served to him via his personal secretary on Monday. On served with a notice, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said…

I first want them to check the authenticity of the audio clips, with whose permission was it recorded? Who recorded it? First they should come out with authenticity. I've already said that my doors are always open for any kind of enquiry: Union Min Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to ANI https://t.co/YpmPpH0xKY — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

Shekhawat has been making news after Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in a press conference on Friday revealed the existence of three “leaked” audio-tapes, claiming that they contain the BJP Union Minister discussing varied tactics to weaken the Gehlot government with rebel Congress MLA from Sardarshahar, Bhanwar Lal Sharma, and Sanjay Jain who is known to have close affiliations with top brass of political leaders. On the same day, pursuant to the complaints filed by Congress leader Mahesh Sharma, the SOG had taken quick note and expedited investigation by filing two FIRs against dissident Congress MLAs for colluding in the said-conspiracy. The basis of this action was found in the three leaked audiotapes, pushing the two MLAs under scrutiny of serious sections of the IPC, such as Section 120B and 124A.

Jain was arrested by the SOG the same night, and the new notice issued to the Union Minister is seen as a step in importance. Further, an eight-member team of the Crime Investigation Department, Crime Branch Jaipur has also been constituted under SP Vikas Sharma to conduct deep investigation in the matter.

BJP, on the other hand, has accused the Ashok Gehlot camp of misusing public authority to tap private phone records and has asked it to clarify the source of the clips. Shekhawat stood on his ground of innocence challenging the Congress that he was ready for any investigation against the scathing accusations against his character in the capacity of a Union Minister. He also claimed that the voice as audible in the recording was very different than his.

Notably, the political crisis in Rajasthan has been the tipping point giving a new dimension to the BJP-Congress rivalry in the state as Deputy CM Sachin Pilot was removed by the All Rajasthan Congress Committee on alleged indiscipline and actions against the party-line, as he exhibited a recusant tenor dividing the government into two different camps. The case has also acquired the Congress another talking point against the BJP at the Centre on its existent accusations against the party for horse-trading MLAs and uniformly acting to flip popularly mandated governments in one state after another.

