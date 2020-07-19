Congress MLA Rajendera Guda accused Sanjay Jain of asking him to meet former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhra Raje. Check out other information claimed by Guda here.

Congress MLA Rajendra Guda on Sunday alleged that Sanjay Jain, who is among the accused in the ongoing investigation into horse-trading in Rajasthan, had asked him to meet former state Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. He informed that Sanjay Jain (arrested by SOG, Rajasthan Police) had come to him eight months back. Sanjay Jain had asked him to meet Vasundhara Raje, former chief minister of Rajasthan and others.

According to the Congress MLA, there are other agents like Sanjay Jain but they didn’t succeed in their attempts. Sanjay Jain had been active for a long time. At that time Jain was asking Guda to join the BJP. Media asked Guda about the number of MLAs in his party, Guda told that they are more than 100 in number (MLAs). They have the majority.

Guda told that if they didn’t have a majority, BJP would have demanded a floor test. BJP knows that Congress has the majority that’s why they are not demanding a floor test. A Jaipur court on Saturday sent Sanjay Jain, an accused in the alleged horse-trading case in Rajasthan and linked to the purported audio-tapes, on four-day custody of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police.

Also read: Assam floods: PM Modi takes stock, assures all support

Also read: India China standoff: IAF top brass to discuss Rafale deployment, border situation during key meet

According to the police, Jain was arrested by a team of SOG under Sections 124A (sedition) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Friday. On Friday, two FIRs were registered by the SOG based on the complaint filed by Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi about audiotapes, which Congress alleged, had conversations about an alleged conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

Also read: Delhi Rains: Houses collapse in Anna Nagar after heavy downpour, video goes viral

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App