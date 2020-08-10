After a month of political rumble in Rajasthan's top leadership, the meeting between Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi is currently underway. The meeting between the two leaders comes a few days ahead of Rajasthan assembly session on August 14.

In what could a game-changer in Rajasthan’s game of thrones- Sachin Pilot, who was branded a rebel and even ousted from the party has in a massive development held a crucial meet with the Gandhis. The meeting between the two leaders comes a few days ahead of Rajasthan assembly session and can be seen as a bid to soften the cracks that might appeared in the courtroom drama followed by horse-trading charges on Pilot and rebel MLAs.

Pilot is currently at 10 Janpath, he is likely to meet Sonia Gandhi. Even though Sachin Pilot camp has neither denied nor confirmed the reports, there is a likelihood of Pilot seeking appointment with Rahul Gandhi. As his revolt against Ashok Gehlot’s leadership continues, all eyes are now on Rajasthan assembly session, which is scheduled to convene from August 14.

Addressing a CLP meeting in Jaisalmer on Sunday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urged his camp to show unity in the house. He said that they all are democracy warriors and they are going this war. He added that they ought to show the same unity in the house, which they have shown till now.

Amid horse-trading accusations, Congress has made its MLAs stay at a Jaisalmer Hotel to secure prevent change of sides. Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP is all set to meet today at 4 pm. Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia on Saturday accused Rajasthan police of working as Ashok Gehlot’s agents and targeting BJP MLAs. He added that whenever BJP legislature party meets, they will all be there as Rajasthan BJP is intact and united.

Now, all eyes are on RaGA-Pilot meeting to see if they reach a deal or it marks the final nail in the coffin for Pilot’s association with Congress.

