Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman: Now children in Rajasthan schools will read about exemplary bravery and courage displayed by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman during an aerial dogfight with Pakistan aircraft and while in their captivity of around 60 hours. The Rajasthan Education department had issued a direction to include Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman in textbooks to inspire the upcoming generation from the bravery of armed forces, said Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

The Rajasthan Minister said armed forces keep us safe while sacrificing their own lives. Abhinandan Varthaman was handed over to India by Pakistan on March 1 via Wagah Border. The brave IAF pilot landed on the Pakistani side of LoC following ejection from his MiG-21 Bison during an aerial confrontation with Pakistan aircraft. Abhinandan shot down much advanced and fourth generation fighter jet F-16 of Pakistan Air Force by firing an R-73 air-to-air missile.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra: Our forces keep us safe while sacrificing their own lives, to inspire the upcoming generation from the bravery of our forces, a direction has been given to include Wing Commander #Abhinandan in textbooks. pic.twitter.com/G4Qmp3BywD — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019

Abhinandan Varthaman told IAF officials that he went through mental harassment during his captivity in Pakistan but was subjected to any physical torture.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced in his parliamentary speech that his country decided to release captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman as a peace gesture to de-escalate tensions between the two countries as both sides can’t afford miscalculations with the kind of weapons they have.

However, tensions along the LoC and International Border continue to remain tense with heavy shelling from both sides.

