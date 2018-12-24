Swearing-in ceremony of 13 cabinet ministers, 10 state ministers of newly-formed Ashok Gehlot govt in Rajasthan: Bulaki Das Kalla, Shanti Kumar Dhariwal and Prasadilal Meena have taken oath as Cabinet ministers. On December 17, both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot took oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, respectively. The swearing-in ceremony of them was attended by all the big guns of the Congress including party president Rahul Gandhi.

Swearing-in ceremony of 13 cabinet ministers, 10 state ministers of newly-formed Ashok Gehlot govt in Rajasthan: The swearing-in ceremony of 13 Cabinet ministers and 10 state ministers of newly-formed Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan is underway at Raj Bhavan. Bulaki Das Kalla, Shanti Kumar Dhariwal and Prasadilal Meena have taken oath as Cabinet ministers. Many top Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, attended the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot arrived in Jaipur in a chartered plane on Monday morning. On December 17, both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot took oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, respectively. Ashok Gehlot became Rajasthan’s chief minister for the third time, while Sachin Pilot assumed office as the state’s deputy chief minister for the first time. The swearing-in ceremony of them was attended by all the big guns of the Congress including party president Rahul Gandhi.

The 13 cabinet ministers are BD Kalla, Shanti Kumar Dhariwaal, Prasadilal Meena, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwaal, Lal Chand Katariya, Raghu Sharma, Pramod Jani Bhaya, Vishvendra Singh, Harish Choudhry, Rameshchand Meena, Udaylal Aanjana, Pratap Singh Khaachriyawas and Saleh Mohommad.

The 10 state ministers are Govind Singh Dotasra, Mamata Bhupesh, Arjun Bamaniya, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Sukhram Vishnoi, Ashok Chandna, Tikaram Juli, Bhajanlal Jatav, Rajendra Singh Yadav and Subhash Garg.

The Congres party, under the leadership of party president Rahul Gandhi, emerged as the single largest party after winning 99 out of 199 seats in recently-concluded Rajasthan Assembly elections. Although the Rajasthan Assembly comprises of 200 seats but only 199 seats were contested due to the death of one of the candidates. Congress formed the government in the state and instated Ashok Gehlot as the CM.

