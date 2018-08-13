A Class 10 student of Swami Vivekanand Model School was mercilessly thrashed by his physical education teacher in Dausa district of Rajasthan. The video of the horrific incident has gone viral on social media.

The video is 4 minutes long and the teacher can be seen beating the student for the entire duration

A physical education teacher from Dausa district of Rajasthan has been booked after a video of him wherein he can be seen repeatedly slapping and punching a class 10 student went viral on social media. In the video, the teacher, identified as Jagmohan Meena, can been seen slapping, punching a class 10 student of Swami Vivekanand Model School in Deedwana village. The family members of the student filed a complaint after he was hospitalised after the beating.

“I left the class when he (the teacher) asked me to do something and then I had gone to drink water. When I came back, he asked me how I got so late. He started beating me as he sought an explanation. He held me by the hair and continued to thrash me,” the student was quoted by NDTV as saying.

Shocking, the video is 4 minutes long and the teacher can be seen beating the student for the entire duration.

The police have initiated the probe and are trying to ascertain what led the teacher to beat the student mercilessly.“Following the incident, family members of the student filed a complaint against Meena, after which an investigation has been initiated in the case”, SHO, Lalsot police station, Rajendra Kumar was quoted by ANI as saying.

Meanwhile, the physical education teacher put on awaited posting order.

Last month, a similar incident was reported from Chattisgarh. In the Koriya district, 3 Class VII students were allegedly thrashed with sticks and belt and locked in a room for about three hours by 2 teachers of their school. The teachers were reportedly angry as the car belonging to one of them suffered scratches and its number plate got damaged when the students were playing on the campus of their residential school.

