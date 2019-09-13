The teenager ran naked for 1 km after being gang-raped in Rajasthan's Bhilwara town. All the accused have been arrested. The police have also filed a case against the three men identified as Raju Kahar, Kailash Kahar and Narayan Gurjar under sexual offences against children and atrocity against Scheduled Castes.

In a shocking incident, a girl ran naked on the road till her rescue in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara town. Reports said the girl was kidnapped, beaten and raped by three men when she and her friends were on their way to a temple. On Monday evening, three friends identified as Raju Kahar, Kailash Kahar and Narayan Gurjar chased some girls when they were returning from a fair and were on their way to a temple. Reports said the two girls managed to escape from the spot while the teenager was abducted by the accused and was forcibly taken to an isolated place where she was raped.

Later, her friends reached the nearby market and sought help from a shopkeeper. Reports said the shopkeeper reached the spot and he saw three men thrashing the girl. The shopkeeper had said that the three men left the spot after seeing him. The girl was so terrified that she ran the place without clothes. Initially, the girl refused to trust the shopkeeper, later she accepted clothes from the shopkeeper.

The Rajasthan Police have arrested the three accused and a case has been lodged under sexual offences against children and atrocity against Scheduled Castes and other penal code. The police have also taken the statements of the shopkeeper, victim and her friends.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bharat Singh said the police had collected broken bangles, liquor bottles and bloodstains from the spot of crime.

Recently, a 24-year-old woman was abducted from her home in Alwar and was gang-raped by four men for one-and-a-half-months. The accused men also robbed her jewellery and RS 6,000 cash.

In August, a pregnant Dalit girl was gang-raped in Jaipur by five men. The sexual assault also led to the death of her fetus. Following the incident, her boyfriend also committed suicide. The gruesome rape happened when she was going to her village with her boyfriend on a vehicle. The accused stopped the couple and took away the money and mobile phone from the duo and forced the girl’s boyfriend to leave the spot.

The accused took the girl in an isolated spot and gang-raped her. Following the incident, her boyfriend while returning to the village committed suicide after failing to rescue her girlfriend from the criminals.

