A woman jumped naked from the 3rd floor of a building after being tortured and gang-raped, say reports. The Rajasthan police reported that 2 men have been arrested in allegations of raping a 23-year-old Nepali woman in Jaipur. Police told the media that they have taken the action on basis of survivors complaint and the investigation is underway.

The Rajasthan Police has nabbed 2 persons in allegations of raping a 23-year-old Nepali woman in Jaipur. According to the reports, after the incident, the victim tried to commit suicide and jumped naked from the 3rd floor of a building. The police said, “2 men have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 23-year-old Nepali woman.” Assistant Commissioner of Police Jaipur South K K Awasthi told reporters that on the bases of survivor’s complaint, the accused Lokesh Saini (19) and Kamal Saini (24) were arrested by the police.

SHO Muhana Police Station area Devendra Kumar said reported that the accused had allegedly gang-raped the woman on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Devendra Kumar added that the survivor was mentally tortured and allegedly gang-raped is currently undergoing treatment at Jaipuria Hospital. Medical examination and the investigation of the case is underway. The reports suggest that the accused had tortured and gang-raped her, following which she jumped naked from the third floor of an apartment to escape.

A few days back, the Maharashtra Police had booked 4 Army personnel for raping a 34-year-old speech and hearing-impaired woman at a military hospital in Pune 3 years ago. The woman, in her statement, alleged that she was raped between January and June 2015 by 4 personnel who also worked at the hospital at that time.

The woman in her complaint said that she was on night duty when she was raped by one of the accused, then when she narrated the incident to another personnel, he too sought sexual favours from her by threatening her to make the message viral and allegedly raped her.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More