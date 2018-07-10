In the video, a woman, reportedly the sister of the woman being beaten, and 3 children are seen assaulting the victim as a crying boy pleads for her mother to be spared. As per reports, the incident took place on July 6 in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.

A woman was flogged with sticks by her sister and relatives over a property dispute in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district. The video of the incident was caught on camera and is being widely circulated on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter and even on WhatsApp groups.

In the video, a woman, reportedly the sister of the woman being beaten, and 3 children are seen assaulting the victim as a crying boy pleads for her mother to be spared. As per reports, the incident took place on July 6.

The victim was repeatedly hit by a stick on her feet. The 3 children are seen plucking the woman’s hair and then drag her to near a tree by her hair.

“The assault was the fallout of a land dispute between brothers Dayaram Jat and Maniram Jat, who are residents of Bilwa village near Nawalgarh. Dayaram was visiting Nawalgarh town when Maniram started driving a tractor on a disputed agricultural land, prompting Dayaram’s wife to protest,” Manish Agarwal, Jhunjhunu’s superintendent of police, was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

According to the police, Maniram, his wife, and their 3 children were allegedly assaulted by Dayaram’s wife and someone in the neighborhood recorded the incident on his cell phone.

Dayaram had filed a complained against Maniram and his family 2 minors. “Maniram and his family fled their home to evade arrest. On Monday evening, we tracked them down and arrested three of them. We are carrying out further investigation,” Agarwal was quoted as saying.

After the assault, the woman was sent for a medical checkup and as per the report, she has a fracture in her ankle.

Rajasthan State Women’s Commission chairperson Suman Sharma took cognizance of the incident after the video of the incident began circulating on the social media. Sharma has sought a detailed report of the incident from the district police.

