In a long list of critics over Amit Shah's Hindi remark, another name has been added. It's none other than Superstar Rajinikanth. Reacting on the same, South Thalaivar on Wednesday told reporters in Tamil at an airport of Chennai said that an imposition of Hindi language is unfortunately not possible in southern states.

Rajinikanth on Amit Shah’s Hindi remark: Superstar Rajinikanth on September 18 Wednesday said, overall it’s a good idea for any county to have a common language for its unity and progress. Unfortunately, it is not possible to bring a concept of common language in southern parts of India. Therefore, an imposition of a language is impractical in India. He also pointed that if one impose Hindi, many states in northern parts will also not accept it. This statement has been made by Rajiniknatjh in Tamil at the airport in Chennai.

Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah made comments on Hindi becoming a unifying language. On Saturday, Amit Shah tweeted that India is a country of many different languages, and each language has its own significance, but it is necessary to have a common language marking India’s identity globally.

Today, if there is one language that has the ability to strengthen the nation together in unity, it is the Hindi language. This language is the most widely-spoken and understood language in India.

हमारे देश की सभी भाषाओं की व्यापकता और समृद्धता विश्व की किसी भी भाषा से बहुत अधिक है। मैं देशवासियों से आह्वान करता हूं कि आप अपने बच्चों से, अपने सहकर्मियों से अपनी भाषा में बात कीजिए क्योंकि अगर हम ही अपनी भाषाओं को छोड़ देंगे तो उन्हें लंबे समय तक जीवित कैसे रखा जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/J6JbaN1JJn — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2019

Amit Shah’s statement about Hindi unifying language for all Indians stirred a controversy, reviving an old decade debate between uniformity versus diversity debate. It was seen as an attempt by the Centre to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan also lashed out on Amit Shah for his comments. He said that unity in diversity is a promise that everyone made when India became a republic. Now no Shah, Sultan or Samrat should renege on that promises.

On Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said his government would not compromise on the importance of Kannada in the state. Apart from this, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was among the first to open up against Shah’s opinion. He bluntly claimed that the statement of ‘Hindi unifies our country’ is absurd.

