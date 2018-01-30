DMK leader M K Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin in an exclusive chat with NewsX spoke about the two big stars of Tamil cinema - Kamal, Rajinikanth - entering the political fray. He welcomed both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan and speaks about the relationship they share with his grandfather DMK patriarch Dr Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He answers whether Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are political adversaries and speaks about the party’s prospects in the 2019 general elections. He also reveals that a large celebration is being planned for his father M Khan Stalin’s birthday on March 1.

Rajini sir and Kamal sir have always had a good rapport with granddad and dad, says Udhayanidhi

The son of DMK leader, M K Stalin, and grandson of DMK patriarch, Dr Kalaignar Karunanidhi, actor Udhayanidhi Stalin is the heir apparent to the DMK. He is actively involved with the DMK but has not yet turned full-fledged politician. With Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and Superstar Rajinikanth jumping onto the political bandwagon in Tamil Nadu, Latha Srinivasan of NewsX caught up with Udhayanidhi Stalin to chat politics.

NewsX: Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have declared their political intentions. What is your opinion?

Udhayanidhi: It’s good; I welcome them. This is a democratic country. Anyone can enter politics, start political parties and contest elections. They are saying they are going to good for the people. So it’s good.

NewsX: How do you think it will impact the DMK?

Udhayanidhi: I don’t think it’ll impact the DMK because DMK has very strong cadres at the grassroots level. Moreover, both of them haven’t yet stated their manifesto. It’s up to the public to decide anyway.

NewsX: Rajinikanth has spoken about spiritual politics.

Udhayanidhi: Yes. I don’t know what that is. He needs to explain.

NewsX: Your grandfather, Dr Kalaignar Karunanidhi, and your father, Mr M K Stalin, know Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan well and you have grown up seeing them. Do you see them as friends still or political adversaries?

Udhayanidhi: Rajini sir and Kamal sir have always had a good rapport with granddad and dad. Even now, both of them haven’t said anything against DMK or dad.

NewsX: There’s a rumour that you will contest in the 2019 elections.

Udhayanidhi: No, I am not going to contest. I’m a member of the DMK party and I have always been working for the party with the cadres. These are just rumours.

NewsX: How do you see the prospects of the DMK in the 2019 elections?

Udhayanidhi: I think elections will be held before that. That’s what everyone wants. Don’t you? (Smiles)