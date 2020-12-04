Rajinikanth on Thursday announced his decision on political entry with the belief “let’s change everything” and “it is now or never”. The megastar announced that his Party will be launch in January, and the date will be announced on December 31.

Amid much speculation, megastar Rajinikanth on Thursday announced his decision on political entry with the belief “let’s change everything” and “it is now or never”. As per sources, actor Rajinikanth announced that his Party will be launch in January, and the date will be announced on December 31. The megastar further added that in the upcoming Assembly elections, his party will definitely give the people honest, transparent, corruption-free and spiritual politics without any difference to any religion or caste, with the support of the people.

The 69-year-old superstar will launch his party five months before upcoming Tamil Nadu state elections 2021. Rajinikanth said that political change is the need of the hour and he explained to his fans and followers how the pandemic and his health condition delayed his political entry. Many are saying the actor will announce BJP as its aide.

Rajnikanth is one of India’s highest-paid actors and almost has a cult-like following and his political entry has raised enough eyebrows too. The move to appoint Arjunan Murthy, the former state president of BJP’s intellectual wing raised too many questions from his political counterparts. Tamilaruvi Manian has been appointed as an in-charge to supervise the party’s organisational works.

After his official announcement of political entry, hundreds of Rajinikanth’s fans gathered out his residence and raised slogans and burst crackers in joy.