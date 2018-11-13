Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has clarified his statement regarding BJP on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. He made a cryptic statement on Monday that BJP is a dangerous party in reference to the grand alliance for the upcoming election 2019. Rajinikanth has several times has voiced his support for Bhartiya Janta Party.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has clarified his cryptic statement regarding BJP in which he mentioned it as a ‘dangerous party’ on 13 November 2018. He said that he had meant opposition parties believe BJP is dangerous not him. Adding further to his statement he said that it’s the voters to decide that if 10 persons go against one person. On being asked whether PM Modi is a stronger contender or not, he said that he couldn’t be clearer.

He made his earlier statement in reference to the national grand alliance by various parties to counter the BJP in the 2019 national elections. Rajinikanth has several times voiced his support for PM Modi and BJP. Even his inclination towards BJP continues to irk Dravida Munnetra Kazhgham (DMK) and referred to the actor as the BJP’s ‘puppet’.

Ever since Rajinikanth has announced his political speech in March, speculation is rife about his possible political alliances.

However, Rajinikanth has maintained an unbiased opinion regarding BJP. He said that people say BJP is behind him, it’s only God and the people are behind me. He has further assured that his political party will be spiritual and based on honesty and truthfulness.

Rajinikanth’s supporters are hoping for a formal announcement of the actor’s political party on his birthday on December 12. Earlier, he had announced the name and logo of his outfit, Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), but avoided announcing his ambitions for electoral.

Thalaivar was the first one to back Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation decision in order to curb black money, corruption and terror funding, however, he labelled it as an incorrect move.

