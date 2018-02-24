Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has urged his supporters to wait for the right time and make noises after his counter-part Kamal Haasan created a lot of buzz by floating his political outfit Makkal Neethi Mayyam. While addressing a fan rally in Chennai's Tirunelveli district he told his supporters that he is currently focusing on strengthening the foundation of the party.

Days after his counter-part Kamal Haasan launched his political party to mark his presence in the wide arena of Indian politics, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has come out in open to assure his supporters that the framework of his political party is in place and will soon be in effect. Urging the fans to keep quiet and make the noise at right time, Rajinikanth said that immense efforts are being made to build a strong foundation of the political outfit which will soon be a reality.

Rajinikanth’s political debut has been a long-anticipated one and the things are all falling into place for the actor. Earlier the veteran actor had promised to fill the void left in the Tamil Nadu politics after passing of J Jayalalithaa by promising that he will fix the broken system. There were hints that Kamal and Rajini will join hands to change the course of the state politics but now it appears that the rivalry will now splurge into politics from cinemas. While Kamal Haasan has already made it clear that he will be contesting the assembly elections next year, Rajinikanth is yet to set up things.

“It is being said others are making (political) noise and they (his fans and supporters) are keeping quiet.. let the others make noise, let us make the noise at the right time,” said Rajinikanth in a rally in Tirunelveli district in Chennai to a loud roar of cheer and applause from his fans. Possibly the statement was intended at one of his acting friends who has garnered a lot of buzz ever since entering the political fray. Kamal Haasan’s ‘Makkal Neethi Mayyam’ (MNM) party was launched by him in Madurai just two days before Rajinikanth told his supporters that good things take time.

He insisted that the groundwork is getting shaped and the focus was on creating a foundation to support the system of the political party. Adding that if a party has the guarantee of votes from people; it is due to its strong roots and principles. “We need (such) a strong foundation,” he said adding efforts were on in this regard. The 67-year-old had in December last year announced that his party will be contesting in the next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. On Hassan’s Makkal Neethi Mayyam, he said his good wishes were with the actor in his political endeavour while indicating that he might not join hands with him in future. Rajinikanth had said that his style of cinema was different from of Kamal Haasan’s.

