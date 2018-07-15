Superstar Rajinikanth met Mohammed Yassin who recently handed over a bag of Rs 50,000 to the police in Tamil Nadu. The 7-year-old boy found the boy abandoned near his school and immediately handed over it to the school headmaster. Rajinikanth met the boy and his family today. He also gave his a gold chain as a reward and also promised that he will look after his financial expenses and higher education.

A couple of days back, Mohammed Yassin, a 7-year-old boy from Tamil Nadu’s Erode made headlines after he handed over a bag containing Rs 50,000 to the local police. A Class 2 student in the Panchayat Union Primary School, Yassin found the bag on the roadside near his school at Chinnasemur village on Wednesday, July 11. Recently, Superstar Rajinikanth met Yassin and praised him for his honesty. He also met Yassin’s family and spent some quality hours with them. Besides this, he also gave him a golden chain and assured the family that he will help them with any amount of money for his higher education.

Earlier the kid refused to take the Rs 1,000 reward given by the police officer as an appreciation for his good work, however, he expressed his desire to meet Thalaiva. Yassin’s father is a cloth vendor while his mother works as a housemaid. His elder brother is studying in the same school as Yassin.

After discovering the bag on Wednesday, July 11, Yassin took it to his class teacher, who told the headmaster of the school about the matter. The headmaster then handed over the bag to the superintendent of police Sakthi Ganesh at Erode Police Station. The police officer first praised the boy and later announced that he Yassin will be honoured with a certificate on July 19, during the meeting of district police officer meeting.

While narrating the incident to the reporters, Kaala actor was feeling proud of Yassin’s honesty. He told how Yaseen said “This is not his money” before handing it over to the police. He further added that from now on he will consider him as his own son. Certainly, Yassin has set an example for all of us. We all need to learn from this 7-year-old boy, who proved that he is a boy with moral values.

