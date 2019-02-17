The 68-year-old actor further said that he would be focusing on Tamil Nadu Assembly polls to be held this year. The actor also warned media against the use of his photo or party symbol for any sort of propaganda

SOUTH TRACKER: Actor turned politician Rajnikanth has announced that his party Rajni Makkal Madram (RMM) won’t be contesting the Lok Sabha Polls due by May. He said that his party will not be supporting any party either in the upcoming polls. The 68-year-old actor further said that his party would be focusing on Tamil Nadu Assembly polls to be held this year.

The announcement was made by his party RMM which further stated that its aim would be State Assembly elections and not general elections. Besides, the actor also warned against the use of his photo or party symbol for any sort of propaganda. In 2017, the South superstar had officially shown his inclination towards active politics when he announced his entry into politics. Although his party RMM is yet to get the official nod, the actor-turned-politician has turned his fan clubs into a political outfit which looks after his political strategies. The actor calls the outfit as Rajini Makkal Mandram.

In his recent speeches ever since he announced his political debut, the actor has been vocal on issues related to local interest. The actor, in fact, met people to discuss anti-Sterlite protest in the state, that occurred last year in Thoothukudi.

