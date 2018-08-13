South sensation Rajinikanth, who has already announced his entry into politics, on Monday hit out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ED Palaniswai for not attending late DMK chief and one of the most senior politicians in the country M Karunanidhi's funeral's which had taken place on August 8 at Marina beach in Chennai.

South sensation Rajinikanth, who has already announced his entry into politics, on Monday hit out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ED Palaniswai for not attending late DMK chief and one of the most senior politicians in the country M Karunanidhi’s funeral’s which had taken place on August 8 at Marina beach in Chennai. Karunanidhi who took his last breath on Aug 7 evening at 6:10 pm, was honoured with a state funeral and 7 days mourning by the administrative authorities. The former and late DMK chief had been admitted in Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital after his health deteriorated.

However, hitting out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, Rajinikanth criticised him for failing to attend DMK patriarch’s funeral. Rajinikanth, who a few months back announced his entry into politics, had visited Karunanidhi after announcing his entry into politics. The south sensation had visited DMK Chief in order to seek his blessings for his future plans of entering the politics.

Earlier, Rajinikanth had upped the ante against AIADMK led government in Tamil Nadu after it had denied the permission to allow Karunanidhi’s burial to take place at Marina beach in Chennai. Rajinikanth had said that he would have protested if the Madras High Court had not allowed Karunanidhi’s burial to take place at Marina Beach.

DMK had filed a plea in the Madras High Court after the state government had said not to Karunanidhi’s burial at the Marina beach, following which, the court had allowed DMK to carry Karunanidhi’s funeral at the Marina beach. The matter was first listed for a late-night hearing in the Madras High Court but was later postponed for next day as the state government said it wanted time to present its argument.

