Rajinikanth said the Modi-factor helped BJP win a second consecutive term in office while an opposing tide restricted the BJP at the borders of Tamil Nadu thus enabling the DMK alliance to mark a sweeping victory in the state

South superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday acknowledged that there was an anti-Modi wave in Tamil Nadu because of which the BJP could not win in the state in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. On the contrary, there was Modi -wave in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, added the actor. Rajinikanth has been invited for PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony along with Kamal Hassan. He also confirmed that he will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Modi, while Hassan, on the other hand, hasn’t confirmed on his attendance.

He said after Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, it was Indira Gandhi who was a charismatic leader and now it was Modi who has won everyone’s heart with his charisma. On the announcement to link the Krishna-Godavari rivers, Rajinikanth welcomed the move and said it had to be appreciated that NDA despite losing in Tamil Nadu had announced the linking of Krishna-Godavari that will benefit the state.

On Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s resignation insistence, Rajinikanth said the Congress President should not resign and continue working to prove his worth. He said it’s very difficult to handle the Congress party given most of the party members are senior leaders which could be the reason why it got difficult for Rahul to handle all of them. Rajinikanth said the senior leaders seemed to have not cooperated with him but Rahul need not resign and stand firmly to tackle the opposition given its role as important as the ruling party.

He also congratulated actor turned politician Kamal Hassan for his party Makkal Needhi Miami’s performance in the polls. Rajinikanth hasn’t pitched himself as a full-time politician as he is yet to formally take the plunge as a full-fledged politician. He made his political debut on December 31, 2017.

