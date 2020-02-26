Actor Rajinikanth, who was linked to the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, today targetted the Narendra Modi government over the violence in North East Delhi. He held the Centre responsible for not controlling the mob and asked the government to resign if they can't control, maintain the law and order situation in Capital.

Rajnikanth said the government should have delt riots with an iron fist. Reiterating his opined that protests should be silent, not violent, the actor said he would stand tall with Muslims if they get affected by the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Talking to the media, Rajinikanth said it is the Central government’s intelligence failure. Such violence incidents shouldn’t have taken place, said the actor while condemning the Modi government in Chennai.

He also rued that his name was being linked with the saffron front.

Rajinikanth: It is an intelligence failure and hence Home Ministry also failed. Protests can happen peacefully but not in a violent manner. If violence breaks out, it should be dealt with iron hands. #NortheastDelhi pic.twitter.com/idRpHOtCEU — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

Earlier, before the 2019 General Elections, reports had claimed that he might join hands with BJP as he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during PM’s Chennai visit. He had also compared the Modi-Shah duo to Lord Krishna-Arjun’s bond while applauding them after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajinikanth had said that he doesn’t know who is Krishna and who is Arjun. It is only they know, while referring to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, during a book launch in December.

Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Sunil Kumar, told the media on Wednesday late afternoon that the death toll has been raised to 25 as 3 more critically injured died during the treatment.

Sunil Kumar, Medical Superintendent, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital: The death toll has risen to 25 as 3 more died during medical treatment. #NortheastDelhi pic.twitter.com/IsUTHIP0GV — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

