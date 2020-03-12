Rajinikanth on Thursday shared his political plans stating Tamil Nadu needs young blood, well educated leaders. Thalaivar said he is not eyeing Chief Minister chair but wants state to have a better political system.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who has been cagey about his political debut, spoke of his political plans on Thursday, March 12. Though much was expected at today’s meeting, the actor didn’t set out a clear timeline but said he will take the plunge when he feels there is an uprising among the people for his political entry.

Addressing media and his supporters, Rajinikanth said he analysed state politics and condition for 3 years and feels a change is required. All existing leaders are above 50 and young blood is required. Politicians are not well educated which should be a necessary benchmark, the system needs to be changed, Rajinikanth said.

Rajinikanth could change Tamil Nadu’s politics if he decides to take on other parties. His counterpart Kamal Hassan has floated his own party, the Makkal Needhi Miaim (MNM), and would be contesting state elections next year. Rajinikanth exposed the rotten system stating no new person gets a good opportunity in these old parties. High level connections are a must to good positions. He said he will ensure age limit, education criteria and deserving people would get a chance, would become voice of his party.

Replying to a question about his personal political ambitions, Thalaivar said he is not after the Chief Minister’s chair and wants the state to have a better political system.

“Can’t even think of sitting on CM’s chair or sitting in the Assembly. Want to head the party,” he said clarifying his staunch opposition to the one-person rule. Rajinikanth’s tryst with active politics in Tamil Nadu dates back to the late 1990s when he supported the then GK Moopanar-led Tamil Maanila Congress, a breakaway Congress faction, to ally with the DMK against the Congress high command’s decision to ally with the J. Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK. Since then much water has flowed down the Cooum, the Adyar and the Vaigai, Moopanar’s son GK Vasan is one of the AIADMK nominees for Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu. Reports, however, attribute the BJP’s backroom tactics for his RS nomination.

Rajinikanth’s words of wisdom on Thursday could be just the tonic the beleaguered AIADMK under Chief Minister E. Palaniswami could have wished for.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App