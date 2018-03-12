While talking to NewsX, actor-turned-politician refused to answer any political questions. Megastar Rajinikanth left for the Himalayas for his annual spiritual trip on Saturday. He also revealed the fact that since 1995, he visits the Himalayas for a spiritual trip. For few years, he could not make it as he was not well or busy with work.

On Saturday, Megastar Rajinikanth left for the Himalayas for his annual spiritual trip. While talking to NewsX, actor-turned-politician refused to answer any political questions. On Sunday, Rajinikanth arrived at Shivkhori cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi. He also revealed the fact that since 1995, he visits the Himalayas for a spiritual trip. For few years, he could not make it as he was not well or busy with work. Thalaivaa also visited Himachal Pradesh and offered prayers at Baijnath temple in Himachal Pradesh.

While talking to NewsX about his meeting with a Baba in Himachal Pradesh, Rajini revealed the entire experience was mesmerising and unbelievable. When asked about the reason behind the trip that too after his political debut, superstar Rajini replied the trip has nothing to do with his politics. He further added that it is not the right place to ask political questions as he is on his annual pilgrimage and politics has no concern with it. He further revealed the fact that joining politics was in his destiny.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has taken a jibe at Rajinikanth and said that his politics have a hue of saffron in it. It has not been long that Haasan and Rajini have launched their political parties, but the political rivalry between the two seems to be accelerating. Thus, there are also speculations among people in Tamil Nadu that Rajini is either being ‘spiritual’ or ‘saffron’. People are also speculating Rajini’s visit to the Himalayas as an end to Tamil Nadu’s atheism era. But, the only question that needs to be answered is, will this spiritual avatar of Rajini would be likeable to the people of Tamil Nadu.

