Rajiv Gandhi 28th death anniversary: Rajiv Gandhi, who took India to the 21st Century and ushered an era of developments, was assassinated in a suicide bombing at Sriperumbudur of Tamil Nadu on this day in 1991.

Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pay tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary at Veer Bhumi on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Robert Vadra is also present.

Rajiv Gandhi 28th death anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to the former prime minister and Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi on the 28th death anniversary of his martyrdom. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a suicide bombing at Sriperumbudur of Tamil Nadu on this day in 1991. Rajiv, who took India to the 21st Century and ushered an era of developments, was a visionary PM, an architect of modern India and a great human being.

On the 28th death anniversary of his martyrdom, anti-Terrorism Day is being observed across the country to marks the death anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Rajiv Gandhi had spearheaded the IT and telecom revolution in India and pioneered the national education policy to expand higher education programs across the country, and to harness the power of youth in nation building, he lowered the voting age to 18 years.

Tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2019

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi had represented Uttar Pradesh’ Amethi parliamentary constituency four times. He served as the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989.

"Let us build an India proud of her independence, strong, self-reliant… united by bonds transcending caste creed & region; liberated from the bondage of poverty, & of social & economic inequity" Today we honour the life of Late PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi. #RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/rlcv8jCxA2 — Congress (@INCIndia) May 21, 2019

– Former prime minister Manmohan Singh paid tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary at Veer Bhumi on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

– Former President Pranab Mukherjee paid tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary at Veer Bhumi on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

– Remembering Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said Rajiv Gandhi dreamed about a strong, independent and self-reliant nation. He is the father of Digital India, pioneer of the Panchayati Raj system, the man behind lowering of voting age and radical economic reforms.

He dreamed about a strong, independent and self-reliant nation. He is the father of Digital India,pioneer of the Panchayati Raj system,man behind lowering of voting age and radical economic reforms. Remembering the visionary Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi ji on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/vSfhfV42Hw — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) May 21, 2019

