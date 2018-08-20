Congress leaders on Monday paid their tribute to late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 74th birth anniversary. Rajiv Gandhi was 7th Prime Minister of India who served from 1984 to 1989. He was the youngest Prime Minister of India as he had taken office at the age of 40.

As the country remembers former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 74th birth anniversary, Congress leaders gathered at the Vir Bhumi, which is the final resting place for Rajiv Gandhi, in New Delhi on Monday. Just like every year, the Congress will celebrate this day as Sadhbhavna Diwas or Harmony day. Remembering Rajiv Gandhi, Congress tweeted, “We remember former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the architect of far-reaching reforms in Telecom, IT, Panchayati Raj amongst many many others, on his birth anniversary.”

Top leaders of the party, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, paid their tribute to former Prime Minister at the Vir Bhumi in New Delhi on Monday.

Rajiv Gandhi served as the Prime Minister from 1984 to 1989. He took office after 1984 the assassination of his mother, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, to become youngest Prime Minister the country at the age of 40.

We remember former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the architect of far reaching reforms in Telecom, IT, Panchayati Raj amongst many many others, on his birth anniversary. #RememberingRajivGandhi #RajivSadbhavnaDivas pic.twitter.com/liDIEH9v6A — Congress (@INCIndia) August 20, 2018

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated when he campaigning for Lok Sabha elections in 1991 at Sriperumbudur, a village approximately 40 km from Madras.

Check Unseen and rare pics of Rajiv Gandhi:

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More