Rajiv Gandhi 75th birth anniversary: The country today is remembering former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary with politicians across the political paying tributes to the 6th PM of India. Many Congress leaders on Tuesday morning visited Vir Bhumi and laid down garlands on the samadhi. These include former president Pranab Mukherjee, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UP East general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad etc.

Rahul, in a tweet, said that his father was a patriot and visionary, whose far-sighted policies helped build India. He said that he was a loving father who taught him never to hate, to forgive and to love all beings. Earlier, Rahul had said that Congress would celebrate his father’s birth anniversary with memorial across the country. In a tweet, he said that he would be drawing the attention of one late PM’s many incredible achievements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to late PM.

Today we celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi ji, a patriot & a visionary, whose far sighted policies helped build India. To me, he was a loving father who taught me never to hate, to forgive & to love all beings. #Rajiv75 #SadbhavanaDiwas pic.twitter.com/gaozH8h06r — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 20, 2019

Rajiv took office after the assassination of his mother and former PM Indira Gandhi in 1984. He was the country’s youngest pm who became prime minister at the age of 40. Like his mother, he was also assassinated. He was killed on May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu while campaigning for the parliamentary elections. May 21 is also observed as the Anti-Terrorism day in India. Rajiv was born in Mumbai. At the time of the country’s independence, he was a three-year-old kid.

Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2019

