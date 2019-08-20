Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday offered tributes to father Rajiv Gandhi saying he was a ptriot and visionary who revolutionized India in various aspects.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on father Rajiv Gandhi’s 75th birth anniversary remembered him as a patriot and visionary whose far-sighted policies helped build India.

Calling him a doting father, Rahul said he always taught him to never hate, forgive and to love all beings. He took over as Prime Minister following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984. At the age of 40, Rajiv became country’s youngest Prime Minister but managed to serve only one term as he too was killed like his mother. PM Modi, Union Minister Rajanath Singh and others also paid tributes to the former Indian Prime Minister.

In 1991, he died at the hands of LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) suicide bomber during an election campaign in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur.

Today we celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi ji, a patriot & a visionary, whose far sighted policies helped build India. To me, he was a loving father who taught me never to hate, to forgive & to love all beings. #Rajiv75 #SadbhavanaDiwas pic.twitter.com/gaozH8h06r — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 20, 2019

On Monday, Rahul had announced that entire week will be dedicated to late Rajiv Gandhi with memorial events across India to draw attention to his incredible achievements, especially the Information Technology revolution.

Prior to joining politics Rajiv was a pilot and worked with Air India till 1970. He was least interested in joining politics until 1980 when his brother Sanjay Gandhi passed away. He was sworn-in as the Prime Minister the day his mother Indira Gandhi (then PM) passed away.

Rajiv met Antonia Maino in UK where she was working as a waitress, following which the two married and she became Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress won its biggest majority unger Rajiv’s leadership when the party recorded 411 of the 542 seats in the lower house. Folllowing his death in 1991, he was posthumously conferred Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award by the Indian government.

