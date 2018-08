Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: The Centre on Friday opposed the release of Rajiv Gandhi killers, who are currently serving life imprisonment. The government filed an affidavit stating its opposition in response to Supreme Court asking the centre to clear its stand on Tamil Nadu's 2016 decision to release the convicts.

The Centre's affidavit came in response to Supreme Court asking the centre to clear its stand on Tamil Nadu's 2016 decision to release seven convicts

The Central government on Friday opposed the release of Rajiv Gandhi’s killers in the Supreme Court. The government in an affidavit submitted to the court said that the President has already rejected a proposal to release the convicts.

The Centre’s affidavit came in response to Supreme Court asking the centre to clear its stand on Tamil Nadu’s 2016 decision to release seven convicts, who are serving life imprisonment in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Updating….

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More