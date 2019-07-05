Rajiv Gandhi Assassination case: Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has been granted 30-day parole by the Madras High Court today, July 5, 2019. Earlier in June, the court had granted permission to Nalini to appear in person on July 5 i.e. today and argue on her plea for six-month ordinary leave to make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding residing in London.
The convict was produced before a Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and M. Nirmal Kumar. Nalini, one of the longest-serving woman prisoner, has been behind the bars for over 27 years.
Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in May 1991, by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.