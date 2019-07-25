Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Convict Nalini Sriharan has been granted 30-day parole for daughter's wedding. Earlier, she got 12-hour parole to attend her father's funeral. Nalini has been sentenced to life imprisonment for her involvement in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination.

Nalini Sriharan, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has been granted month-long parole to attend the wedding of her daughter. This will be the first-ever prolonged release for the former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s convict. She had sought for the 6 months but has been granted just 30 days.

The Madras High Court had granted Nalini leave for 30 days. During the time of parole, Nalini will stay in Vellore and will not be allowed to speak with politicians or the media. Nalini was released on 30-day parole from the Vellore jail on Thursday and was received by her relative outside the prison. Reports said her daughter was also born in Vellore jail.

Nalini Sriharan, who is serving life imprisonment, had argued in person her plea seeking the relief to make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding. Since her imprisonment, this will be the first-ever parole in 28 years of imprisonment. In 2016, She was granted a 12-hour release to attend the funeral of her father.

Last week, Nalini’s petition was dismissed by Madras High Court for seeking to the Tamil Nadu Governor for her premature release.

Nalini Sriharan, convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, released on a month- long ordinary parole from Vellore central prison today, to make arrangements for her daughter's wedding. Madras High Court on 5th July granted her the parole. pic.twitter.com/Gi4p5usSu4 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019

Nalini Sriharan was sentenced to death for her involvement in the former minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case but her death sentence was later changed to life imprisonment by the Tamil Nadu government. She has been in prison for more than 27 years.

In 1991, a suicide bomber Thenmozhi Rajaratnam associated with LTTE carried out an attack on Rajiv Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. Along with former prime minister, at least 14 people were also killed.

