The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the CBI’s response to a plea seeking the recall of its 1999 judgement upholding the conviction of seven accused in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. A bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R. Banumathi sought the Central Bureau of Investigation’s response on a plea by A.G. Perarivalan- one of the seven convicts undergoing life imprisonment for his role in the conspiracy leading to the assassination of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. In his application, Perarivalan has said that he is languishing in jail for the past 26 years. The Apex court has asked CBI to respond to the plea within three weeks and has listed the matter for hearing on February 21.

Yesterday, the apex court had asked the Centre to take a decision within three months on a 2016 letter by Tamil Nadu government seeking its concurrence on releasing seven convicts in the assassination case. The letter written on March 2, 2016, had said that while the state government has already decided to release the seven convicts, it is necessary to seek the Centre’s concurrence as per an apex court order of 2015. Perarivalan has sought the recall of the 1999 judgement after Superintendent of Police, who investigated the case, said in an affidavit that he had not recorded Perarivalan’s statement that he was not aware the purpose for which the batteries supplied by him would be used.

Perarivalan was accused of supplying batteries that were used in the explosive device that killed Gandhi at Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. In 1999, the court had upheld the decision the death sentence of four convicts- Perarivalam, Murugam, Santham and Nalini in the Rajib Gandhi assassination case. In April 2000, Tamil Nadu Governor commuted the death sentence of Nalini on the basis of state government’s recommendation and an appeal Sonia Gandhi. Considering the delay of 11 years in mercy pleas by the Centre, the SC on February 18, 2014, commuted the death sentence of Perarivalan and two other condemned- Sanathan and Murugan to life imprisonment

The assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, the ex-Prime Minister of India, occurred as a result of a suicide bombing in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, India on Tuesday, 21 May 1991. At least 14 others were also killed. It was carried out by Thenmozhi Rajaratnam, also known as Dhanu. The attack was blamed on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a militant organization from Sri Lanka at the time India had just ended its involvement, through the Indian Peace Keeping Force in the Sri Lankan Civil War.