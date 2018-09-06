The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Tamil Nadu government to consider the mercy petitions and take a decision and recommend the governor to release all the seven Rajiv Gandhi assassins. A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Naveen Sinha and K M Joseph disposed of the Centre’s petition regarding a proposal for the release of the convicts, filed by the Tamil Nadu government.

The convicts, V Sriharan alias Murugan, A G Perarivalan alias Arivu, T Suthendraraja alias Santham, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, P Ravichandaran and Nalini, have been in jail for 25 years. Forty-five-year-old A G Perarivalan had earlier filed a mercy petition in the Supreme Court seeking suspension of his jail term till the completion of the probe by the CBI-led Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA). MDMA was set up in 1998 to investigate the larger conspiracy behind Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had said it would hear in a plea by one of the convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, regarding the status of the probe by the MDMA into the conspiracy behind the murder.

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu at a poll rally by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, at a poll rally. Fourteen others, including Dhanu herself, were also killed in the blast.

