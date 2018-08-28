Hitting back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his remark claiming that his party was not involved in anti-Sikh riots of 1984, BJP Delhi spokesperson Tajinder Bagga put several hoarding in the national capital describing Rajiv Gandhi as the father of lynching.

In the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, over 3000 Sikhs were killed and mostly in Delhi. The riots took place at the time when Congress was at the Centre. earlier, Rahul Gandhi had stated that what happened was extremely tragic. he added that people ay that Congress played a massive role in this but he doesn’t agree to this.

Yes Rajiv Gandhi is Father of Mob Lynching pic.twitter.com/8OAw7vOn2X — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) August 27, 2018

Supporting Rahul Gandhi’s remark, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that even though a few of the Congress leaders were named in the violence but Congress party had zero involvement in the riots that took place in 1984.

The following remark by Punjab CM garnered massive criticism from the ruling BJP party. Hitting out at Congress over Rahul Gandhi’s remark, BJP along with its allies said that Congress was involved in the genocide. Amarinder Singh was also criticised for defending Rahul Gandhi over his anti-Sikh riots remark.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s remark, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that if Rahul Gandhi thinks that Sikh massacre never took place, then his father and grandmother were also not assassinated by died of heart attack.

