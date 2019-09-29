Rajnath Singh accused Pakistan for using terrorism to destabilize India. He said India cannot forget 26/11 attack. He assured the Navy and Coast Guard forces are always ready to deal with the terrorists.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday once again attacked Pakistan for using terrorism as a tool to destabilize India. Rajnath Singh said India cannot forget the 26/11 attack by saying that the Navy and Coast Guard forces are always ready to deal with the terrorists. During his onboard INS Vikramaditya, Singh said Pakistan wanted to attack India like the same way it did in 26/11.

Rajnath Singh on Saturday had accused Pakistan of conspiring to carry out attack in India coastline. Defence Minister warned Pakistan that Indian Navy is more strong and capable to avert any attack. On Sunday, Rajnath Singh also practiced yoga with security personnel onboard INS Vikramaditya.

Earlier, Singh had warned about the possibility of big incident in the country across the coastline. He had said India trusts in smaller nations in the Indian ocean. The rival country’s conspiracy for launching an attack in Mumbai. But he warned Pakistan by saying their intentions and actions will never succeed.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh practices yoga with security personnel onboard INS Vikramaditya. pic.twitter.com/fW5E9NcdaH — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

The two countries have been at the loggerheads ever since India on August 5 revoked Kashmir’s special status in order to integrate it into the rest of the country. India had termed the decision as its internal matter. Pakistan, on the other hand, has been criticizing India over the issue.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh onboard INS Vikramaditya: We know it very well that Pakistan uses terrorism as a tool to destabilise India. We cannot forget 26/11 and if there was a lapse then it can't be repeated. Our Navy and Coast Guard are always on alert. pic.twitter.com/eucwpPXrZk — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

During the UNGA speech, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had accused India for deploying additional forces in Kashmir. Khan had urged the world community to intervene in the Kashmir matter. He had also accused India for putting strict restrictions in the valley since August 5. While India had also criticized Pakistan PM Imran Khan for raising Kashmir issue during his speech.

While exercising its right to reply at the 74th UNGA session, First Secretary MEA Vidisha Maitra said Pakistan continues to abuse and persecute communities including Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyas, Hindus, Shias, Pashtuns, Sindhis and Balochis.

