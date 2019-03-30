Rajnath Singh at BJP chief Amit Shah's mega-rally in Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister says soldiers valour should be respected across party lines: Rajnath Singh is contesting the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls 2019 from Lucknow. The Lucknow Lok Sabha segment is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The Union Home Minister had defeated Congress's Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that he is confident by saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pure chowkidar and will again lead the nation after the Lok Sabha polls 2019. Rajnath Singh was addressing at BJP chief Amit Shah’s mega-rally in Ahmedabad. The Home Minister praised PM Narendra Modi for protecting the nation from intruders, scams and other scandals. he said that soldiers valour should be respected across party lines and there will be no politics over it.

BJP President Amit Shah is also filing his nomination papers from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency on Saturday. Other dignitaries at the mega rally including Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Gujarat: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah holds a road show in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/T42WkCPz9i — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2019

Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat. The Gandhinagar Lok Sabha segment is a stronghold of BJP. The seat was represented by senior BJP leader L.K. Advani since 1999. This time the party has fielded BJP president Amit Shah from the Gandhinagar seat. Amit Shah is serving as the member of Rajya Sabha. He has been close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the PM Modi was represented Gujarat as chief minister. Being a close associate of PM Narendra Modi had held a number of portfolios in the state government during Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Ahmedabad: Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ram Vilas Pasawn, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal & others at 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha', ahead of Amit Shah's filing of nomination from Gandhinagar LS constituency. pic.twitter.com/9MyZFMprwE — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2019

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘main bhi chowkidar’ poll campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. He also interacted with 25 lakh security guards via audio message a day before Holi and said that blamed opposition for suppressing the lives of security guards during the Congress rule.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his party leaders have been repeatedly hurling chowkidar chor hai barb against Prime Minister Modi, alleging irregularities in the Rafale fighter jet deal and other scams. Rahul Gandhi had alleged that PM Modi has worked for rich and is also Prime Minister of rich people and has worked against the poor people during five years rule.

