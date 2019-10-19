Rajnath Singh said the Centre is committed to make India self-sufficient in the Defence sector. Singh said the focus is on import less.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday has said the government is aimed to make the country self-sufficient in the Defence sector. He said the security of the country is the first goal of government by saying that without peace no development will take place.

While addressing the Indian Defence and aerospace summit 2019 organized by iTV Network and Sunday Guardian, Singh emphasized on promoting domestic industries in the Defence sector. He said the Defence sector will play a key role in achieving the target of 5 trillion economy by 2024.

He said the country’s Air Force has been strengthened with the involvement of Tejas and Rafale. Terming the weapons import as essential need, Singh said the weapons from other countries is the need of an hour as the government is committed to make India a superpower nation.

The Union Minister also said the domestic Defence industry will be built in the country and the government is working on it. He said the BJP-led Centre is all set to take the initiative of making India a global superpower in terms of Defence.

Talking about the GST discount in the Defence imports, Singh said the Centre has initiated policies to reduce the GST burden on efence goods which will save Rs 60,000 crore in the sector that will be spent on modernization of the Defence forces.

Rajnath Singh said the government has planned to establish two Defence corridors in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. The new corridors will give a boost to local industries and will automatically strengthen the Defence production in the country.

In 2018-19, the Defence sector has produced Rs 80,000 crore with a target of Rs 1 lakh crore in next year.

