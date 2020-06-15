Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that India and Nepal share a devotional relationship and all the issues between both countries will be resolved through discussion and dialogue.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that India not only shares a social, historical or cultural relation with neighbouring Nepal but also a ‘devotional’ one, and added that all problems will be resolved through discussions between the two countries. Singh said this after the link road built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) till Lipulekh, to facilitate the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, led to differences with the neighbouring country.

“Earlier pilgrims used to go to Mansarovar, through the route of Nathula Pass. It was a longer route but now BRO has built a link road till Lipulekh. This has brought a new route to Mansarovar…It is an 80 km long road, built in the Indian region,” Singh said at the Uttarakhand Jan Samvad rally, being held through video conferencing.

“Some misconception has arisen in Nepal regarding this road we will solve it through dialogue. But I would like to say that as far as Nepal is concerned, we not only have social, geographical, historical or cultural relations with them but also a devotional relation. India can never forget this,” he added.,” he added. The Defence Minister also said that the two countries share a relation of ‘roti-beti’ which cannot be broken by any power in the world.

Earlier, Nepal’s Upper House of Parliament on Sunday endorsed a proposal to discuss the Constitution amendment bill to update the country’s map that incorporates parts of Indian territory. This came a day after the Lower House of its Parliament unanimously passed the constitution amendment bill to approve the new map, which includes Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

Meanwhile, during the course of the rally, Singh also praised the work done by the BJP-led Uttarakhand government in the past three years and said that all the promises made in its manifesto will be completed by the end of its term.

