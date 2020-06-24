Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that visiting Russia amid the looming coronavirus is a sign of 'friendship' between both the countries. The parade was earlier supposed to take place on May 9 but was postponed due to the ongoing virus.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently attending Victory Day Parade at Red Square in Moscow to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory People in the Patriotic War of 1941-1945. The minister also said that he is proud of the Tri-Service contingent of India army services that are participating in this parade.

The tri-service 75 members Indian military contingent is participating in the parade, the Indian contingent in Russia is led Major Anjum Gorkha and Flt Lt. Shrikant Sharma, both of them also led the Sikhli contingent and IAF contingent respectively.

Singh also conveyed his greetings for the solemn ceremonies at the 75th parade taking place in Russia, he further congratulated the ‘friendly’ people of Russia, specially the veterans, who have continuously contributed to the common security and the ongoing friendship between India and Russia.

The visit is closely linked to the developments on the Line of Actual Control, where the troops of India and China have been closely engaged in a tense standoff. 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action on 15 June at the Galwan Valley.

Though there have been no talks or meetings decided as of now, between the Indian and the Chinese delegations present at the Victory Parade. It was earlier expected that Defence secretary Ajay Kumar would accompany the Defence Minister, but Singh is currently accompanied by other senior military officials.

