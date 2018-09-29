Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's stern warning to Pakistan came after head constable Narender Singh, who had gone ahead of the fence along the International Border (IB) in the Ramgarh sector in Jammu to clear elephant grass, was killed after his team came under heavy fire from Pakistan. Narender Singh was shot three times on the chest and dragged to the other side of the fence by a Pakistan border action team (BAT). His feet were tied and the throat slit.

On the eve of the second anniversary of the surgical strikes, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday told the jawans Border Security Forces (BSF) and Indian Army to give a befitting reply to Pakistan Army Rangers and terrorists if they dare to open fire on the Indian side. Rajnath Singh said at a public meeting in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The Union home minister’s stern warning to Pakistan came after head constable Narender Singh, who had gone ahead of the fence along the International Border (IB) in the Ramgarh sector in Jammu to clear elephant grass, was killed after his team came under heavy fire from Pakistan.

Narender Singh was shot three times on the chest and dragged to the other side of the fence by a Pakistan border action team (BAT). His feet were tied and the throat slit.

Rajnath Singh said, “Maine apne Border Security Force (BSF) ke jawanon ko kaha tha, padosi hai, pehli goli matt chalana, lekin ek bhi goli agar udhar se chal jaati hai to phir apni goliyon ko matt gin’na (I have told the BSF jawans, don’t fire the first bullet, as they are our neighbours. But if they fire the first one, don’t count the number of bullets.)”

On Friday, Rajnath Singh indicated that Indian forces attacked Pakistani targets across the border to avenge the brutal killing of head constable Narender Singh. According to reports, more than half a dozen pick points of the Pakistani rangers spread across four different sectors were decimated by the BSF.

In a video uploaded by ANI Rajnath Singh can be heard saying: “Kuchh hua hai. Main bataunga nahin. Batlaya bhi nahin. Hua hai, aur theek-thaak hua hai. Vishwas rakhna, theek-thaak hua hai 2-3 din pehle… aur aage bhi dekhiyega kya hoga (Something has happened, I won’t say what. Didn’t declare it. It has happened, it has gone well. Have faith, it has gone well, just two-three days ago… see what happens ahead).”

#WATCH: HM says,"Hamare BSF ka ek jawan,abhi uske saath jis tarike se badsalooki ki hai Pak ne, shayad aapne dekha hoga.Kuch hua hai,main bataoonga nahi. Hua hai, theek thaak hua hai, vishwaas rakhna bahut theek thaak hua hai, 2-3 din pehle.Aur aage bhi dekhiega kya hoga." (28.9) pic.twitter.com/fZbTmrbRUh — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2018

BSF chief K K Sharma also said on Friday that sufficient action has been taken along the Line of Control (LoC) to avenge the death of the BSF constable by a Pakistan border action team.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More