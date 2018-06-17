Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday confirmed that the Ramzan ceasefire in Valley will not extend any longer. The home ministry took to its Twitter handle on Sunday morning and confirmed that the Centre will put an end to the ceasefire, however, the operations against the terrorist will resume in Jammu and Kashmir.

The central government on Sunday announced that it won’t extend Ramzan ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir. The home ministry took to its Twitter handle in the morning and confirmed that the Centre has decided against extending the ceasefire. ” The Government of India decides not to extend the suspension of operations in J&K announced in the beginning of Ramazan,” HMO India tweeted. However, Home Minister Rajnath Singh made it clear with his tweet that the operations underway against the terrorist will continue in the Valley.

The home minister further added that the Centre has been working since past for creating a terror and violence-free environment in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also praised the security forces deployed in the valley for their exemplary restraint during Ramazan despite grave provocations.

Reports said that the decision to not extend Ramzan ceasefire has been taken to avoid any complications during Amarnath yatra, which is commencing on June 28. The government does not want to take any chance with the security of pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday declared an extension of the government’s week-long ceasefire with the Taliban which was otherwise due to end on Tuesday.

The Centre’s decision to put an end to ceasefire came a few days after the death of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari, who was killed by bike-borne men outside his office in Srinagar.

Besides this, the body of rifleman, Aurangzeb, was found by a team of police and Army at Gussu village, about 10 kilometres away from Kalampora, in Pulwama district. the rifleman was abducted by militants on Friday morning when he was on his way to his home in Rajouri district for Eid celebrations.

