After taking-off in the Tejas fighter jet from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport in Bengaluru, Union Minister Rajnath Singh became the first Defence Minister to fly the indigenously built Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) on Thursday. Singh was accompanied by Vice Air Marshal N Tiwari during the first run of the twin-seater version of Tejas. The Defence Minister was draped in a G-suit with a flying helmet. Before flying the Tejas, Rajnath Singh shared his pictures on micro-blogging site Twitter with a caption “all set” for the big day.

Singh was in the jet for around 30 minutes after which he lauded the HAL officials while talking to the media. He said Tejas is a capable jet and would power the Indian Air Force.

DRDO Chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy told the media that Raksha Mantri controlled and flew the Tejas for some time. To which, Rajnath Singh added the way N Tiwari directed, he followed his directions. “Koi problem nahi, jaise-jaise N Tiwari batate rahe, waise-waise mein karta raha.”

A day ago, defence ministry had shared the information on about Defence Minister’s schedule to take a sortie in Tejas to laud the soldiers who were involved in the development of indigenously-made Tejas. “It will also boost the morale of IAF pilots who were flying these aircraft,” the Tweet from Ministry read.

About the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas:

In December 2013, the authorities had ordered to induct 16 weaponised Light Combat Aircrafts (LCA) Tejas after the final operational clearance (FoC). The IAF officials had validated its earlier version with initial operational clearance (IoC) by the military aviation regulator Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC).

Reports say the IAF would have 2 squadrons for Tejas with 18 fighters each. However, the IAF has been planning to add more squadrons with Mark-1 version.

At first, the government had ordered 40 Tejas aircraft to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). But last year, the IAF issued another RFP to HAL for 83 more Tejas which costs over Rs 50,000 crore.

