Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Thursday due to back pain, according to hospital officials.

Dr. Rima Dada, AIIMS media cell in-charge, confirmed that he is stable and currently under observation, undergoing tests.

The 73-year-old was admitted early in the morning and is currently in the Old Private Ward.

