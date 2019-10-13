Rajnath Singh to Imran Khan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the Indian Army was ready to assist Pakistan if Imran Khan wanted to eradicate terrorism. He also warned Pakistan that the country would split like 1971 if it does not change its thinking.

Rajnath Singh to Imran Khan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday suggested to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that if he was serious to fight against terror, the Indian Army was will assist him. Singh added that if Khan wanted any help in this regard, India will be ready to send its Army and launch counter-terror operations inside the country.

Singh made these suggestions at a rally in poll-bound Haryana’s Karnal area. The state polls will be conducted for 90 seats on October 21. The tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the BJP-led NDA government took away Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status under the Constitution. Pakistan had termed the move an illegal and unilateral decision.

Commenting on Khan’s 50-minute long speech at the United Nations General Assembly last month, Singh said that Pakistan PM should not only forget Kashmir but should also stop thinking about it. The defence minister, who was listening to Khan’s maiden UNGA speech in September, said that no country or body can put pressure on India despite Pakistan’s efforts to internationalise Kashmir.

In his speech, Singh warned Pakistan to settle its issues and do not try to intervene in India’s internal affairs. He said that if the situation does not change in the country, nobody can stop Pakistan from disintegration, as happened in 1971 when Bangladesh became an independent country.

Pakistan PM had earlier vowed to raise Kashmir at the UNGA forcefully and described himself as an ambassador of Kashmiris. Khan also warned the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir issue and avert what he said a possible nuclear confrontation between the two neighbouring countries. He also accused India of human rights violations in the Valley.

Rajnath Singh says with Rafale, forces could have eliminated Pakistan terror camps from within India

In its right to reply, India underlined that Pakistan was a safe heaven for UN-designated terrorists. India also said that Pakistan has been committing atrocities on its minorities including Christians and Hindus.

